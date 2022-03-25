Not Kashmir to Kanyakumari, but Phuket to India: Vietnamese man tries to paddle rafting boat to reunite with wife in Mumbai

Authorities in Thailand have rescued a man who tried to paddle over an inflatable boat from Phuket to India inorder to reunite with his wife, after being apart for about two years due to the pandemic.

The 37-year-old Vietnamese man, identified as Ho Hoang Hung, tried to row 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) on a rafting boat from Thailand. According to reports, he was planning to cross the Bay of Bengal near the start of cyclone season. Ho told officials that it was an attempt to reach his wife, who works in Mumbai.

Captain Pichet Songtan from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre was quoted in reports to state that the man was found with no map, compass, GPS or change of clothes, and only a limited amount of water. Also, it was brought to notice that Ho had initially flown to Bangkok but couldn't manage a fly to India, thus he rerouted via a bus to Phuket, and hoped into the dinghy.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:19 PM IST