'Not Favour But Responsibility': Viral Drone Video Shows Warkaris Quickly Clearing Path For Ambulance During Pune Procession

A heartwarming moment from the annual Wari procession in Pune has captured widespread attention on social media. A drone video showing thousands of Warkaris calmly making way for an ambulance has gone viral, with viewers applauding the devotees for their discipline, coordination, and sense of responsibility.

The footage, shared on Instagram by Pritam Bankar, has received more than 579,000 views and continues to gain traction online. The clip has resonated with many users who praised the swift response of the crowd despite the massive gathering.

Ambulance passes through massive crowd within moments

The video begins with a breathtaking aerial view of thousands of Warkaris walking together as part of the traditional pilgrimage. As an ambulance approaches the procession, the dense crowd immediately starts moving aside, creating a clear passage in just a matter of seconds.

Watch the viral video here

The seamless movement allowed the emergency vehicle to continue its journey without unnecessary delays, highlighting how cooperation and awareness can make a significant difference during emergencies.

The caption accompanying the video described the gesture as a reminder that making way for an ambulance is "not a favour, it's a responsibility."

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Social media applauds the gesture

The viral clip has sparked hundreds of positive reactions across social media platforms. Many users described the incident as a shining example of civic sense, while others praised the Warkaris for maintaining order even in such a large gathering.

Several commenters noted that the video demonstrates how discipline and empathy can help large crowds function smoothly. Others expressed hope that the incident would encourage motorists and pedestrians alike to give way to ambulances without hesitation in everyday situations.

Understanding the Wari pilgrimage

The Wari is one of Maharashtra's most significant religious traditions, drawing lakhs of devotees every year. Warkaris undertake a days-long pilgrimage on foot to the temple town of Pandharpur, where they offer prayers to Lord Vitthal. The annual procession is known not only for its spiritual importance but also for its strong emphasis on devotion, community service, equality, and disciplined participation.