Not #Dogetothemoon but #Dogetothememes: Cryptocurrency Dogecoin dips as Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live; inspires meme-fest

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted the Saturday Night Live show on TV (US time), Dogecoin which is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market value and promoted by Musk fell sharply early on Sunday.

When SNL first went live on NBC and was streamed in over 100 countries for the first time ever, the cryptocurrency hovered around 69 cents but as the show was on, the price dropped to 56 cents, a 12 per cent plunge.

Trading platform Robinhood also crashed for cryptocurrency users.

"We're currently experiencing issues with crypto trading. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible," the crypto platform said in a tweet on Sunday

After vouching for Bitcoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now supports Dogecoin cryptocurrency, even calling him "Dogefather".

While Dogecoin usually ttrend on Twitter with memes every week, but due to SNL, Dogecoin has been trending non-stop on Twitter. Whether you invest in Dogecoins or not, you should surely invest yourself in these hilarious Dogecoin memes.

Here you go!