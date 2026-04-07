‘Not All Men’: Bengaluru Woman Shares Heartwarming Late-Night Safety Experience After Airport Arrival - VIDEO

A late-night arrival in Bengaluru transformed into a story of kindness and reassurance after a woman shared how two strangers helped her safely reach home when she was stranded in the early hours of the morning.

Content creator Aishwarya Kalparjun, known on Instagram as ablahh.nari, recently posted a viral reel recounting her experience after landing in Bengaluru around 3 am. After travelling from the airport, she found herself alone at a bus stop with no confirmed ride.

Despite multiple attempts to book transportation through ride-hailing and bike taxi apps, no drivers accepted her request for the short three-kilometre journey. Being in an unfamiliar area at such an hour made her increasingly anxious.

Bus conductor stays back to ensure safety

What began as a stressful situation soon took a comforting turn. A bus conductor from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation noticed her waiting alone and chose to stay nearby instead of leaving immediately. According to Aishwarya, his presence helped her feel safer while she continued searching for transport.

Public transport staff in Bengaluru are often praised for assisting commuters during odd hours, especially as the city continues to expand night-time mobility options for airport travellers.

Rapido rider offers help without concern for payment

Soon after, a bike taxi rider associated with Rapido approached her and offered assistance. She recalled that the rider reassured her that ensuring she reached home safely mattered more than payment.

The gesture left a lasting impression on her, prompting her to describe the encounter as the “best part” of her day.

“Not all men”

In her video titled “Not All Men”, Aishwarya highlighted that while women’s safety concerns remain real, acts of empathy and responsibility from strangers continue to restore faith in humanity.

The post quickly resonated online, drawing thousands of reactions. Many users praised the individuals involved, calling the incident heartwarming and reflective of Bengaluru’s community spirit.

Several commenters noted that late-night airport travel in the city is generally considered manageable due to monitored cab services, active night traffic, and increased awareness around passenger safety.