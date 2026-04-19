'Not AI, This Is Mizoram': Mizoram Traffic Discipline Video Wins Praises On Internet -VIDEO

A short video highlighting traffic discipline in Mizoram has taken social media by storm, earning admiration from viewers across the country. The clip, simple yet striking, has crossed 5 million views, triggering fresh discussions about civic behaviour, patience on roads, and everyday public responsibility in India.

A rare sight on Indian roads

Shared on Instagram by user Arthant Khandelwal, the now-viral video captures an orderly traffic scene where vehicles move calmly within marked lanes. Cars and two-wheelers are seen maintaining distance, avoiding unnecessary overtaking, and patiently waiting their turn instead of cutting through traffic.

What particularly caught viewers’ attention was the absence of honking, something many users described as unusual compared to the chaotic traffic noise commonly associated with major Indian cities. The overlay text on the video reads: “Civic sense of Mizoram, India.”

Since its upload, the clip has collected over 3 lakh likes along with thousands of comments, quickly becoming a talking point across platforms.

Social media reacts: Praise, humility and humor

The comment section reflects a wide range of reactions, from admiration to playful disbelief.

Many users praised the discipline shown in the video, with one writing, “North East is better than all India.” Another commented, “Civic sense is illegal in all of India except India’s Northeast.”

Interestingly, several commenters identifying themselves as locals responded modestly. One wrote, “As a Mizo, we are not perfect, but thanks for the credit.” Another added, “We Mizos are far from perfect, but thanks for promoting the good side.”

Humour also flooded the discussion. Some users joked that residents of heavily congested cities might struggle to believe the visuals. One comment read, “Delhi people saying this is AI,” while another joked, “Pune and Bengaluru people think this is AI.”