Noida: Physical Altercation Breaks Out Between Elderly Man & 2 Girls Over Walking Of Pet Dog In Sec-78 Society; Video Viral

Dispute over walking dog in society compound in Noida | X/@bstvlive

Two girls walking their dog in the society compound broke into a fight with an elderly couple when the later objected the movement of the pet animal without a leash. The incident was reported from the Hyde Park society in Noida's Sector 78.

A video from the incident recorded an initial verbal argument between the two parties, which soon escalated to a physical altercation after the elderly man (addressed in the video as 'Uncle') allegedly touched one of them. The girls slapped him in retaliation.

Noida dog walk viral video: What went wrong?

While it was reported the quarrel broke out after the man pointed out the dog was roaming without the leash, the visuals which have surfaced online capture the girls holding their dog with a leash.

The dog was leashed at the moment when the altercation was recorded on camera, despite the claim of residents being the girls walking their pet without the leash in public area.

Dog found to be leashed in video, contrary to the claim of why the issue broke out

The video of the fight between the elderly couple and the two girls attracted other residents to witness and address the matter. People gathered there taking note of the ruckus between them and tried stopping both parties when it turned physical.

As per visuals, the pet dog was leashed and held by one of the girls who took them for a walk in the society premises. However, the residents claimed in the video that the fight broke out over a dispute concerning the act of walking the 'unleashed' pet.

More details from the altercation

"How dare you touch me? Aisa thappad maroongi na (I will slap you)," one of the girls was heard saying in the video, following by assaulting the man.

Witnessing the incident, residents recorded it on camera and screamed out questioning how they could charge violence on the elderly person, reported to be a senior citizen.

Netizens react

"The park is for people to walk around and not for dogs to walk around. Strict action should be taken against these people," one said.

"These dog lovers have made life hell for humans, because of these wild animals even our elders are getting slapped, on top of that look at her values, being a girl she is raising her hand on a person of her father's age, she should be punished for this," another user noted.

Netizens importantly reflected on the issue and wrote, "It's high time india needs to come up with Pet Laws".