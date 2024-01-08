 Noida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNoida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral

Noida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral

The animal was identified as a male Persian cat aged 1.5 years. The pet parent mentioned a sign of identification would be its white hair around the neck.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

A pet parent from Noida put up a poster to inform and seek help from locals regarding his lost cat. Sharing details about the cat, the person promised to reward a lakh rupee to the one who provided a lead about its whereabouts. The poster of the missing pet cat has gone viral on social media.

Missing cat poster goes viral

The animal was identified as a male Persian cat aged 1.5 years. The pet parent Ajay Kumar mentioned a sign of identification would be its white hair around the neck. Over 2,700 people viewed the post after it was shared online on X. The poster reportedly surfaced from the Sector 62 area of Noida and the cat was said to be missing since December 24.

Several internet users echoed their voices to reunite the cat with its hooman by sharing the missing post across social media platforms. While some shared the word on a heartfelt note, others threw light on the heavy prize amount mentioned in the poster.

Similar incident from 2016

Similarly, a missing poster went viral in 2016 where a man announced a reward worth 10,000 to the one who finds and brings back his pet cat. That too was a Persian cat that went missing in the town of Nainital, Uttarakhand. It is unclear whether the pet parent reunited with the furry friend or not.

Read Also
WATCH: Pet Cat's Epic Reaction To Seeing Jerry On Tablet Is Too Hilarious To Miss
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral

Noida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral

Alaska Airlines Flight Incident: Apple iPhone Survives 16000Ft Drop; Device Remains 'Perfectly In...

Alaska Airlines Flight Incident: Apple iPhone Survives 16000Ft Drop; Device Remains 'Perfectly In...

Animal Success Party: Dubbing Artist Edits Video Of Celebration, Wins Over 10 Million Views For...

Animal Success Party: Dubbing Artist Edits Video Of Celebration, Wins Over 10 Million Views For...

Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy: Maldivian Politician Mistakenly Shares France's 'Bora Bora'...

Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy: Maldivian Politician Mistakenly Shares France's 'Bora Bora'...

'Change Indian Education System': Anand Mahindra's Video Post From Chinese Classroom Teaching Kids...

'Change Indian Education System': Anand Mahindra's Video Post From Chinese Classroom Teaching Kids...