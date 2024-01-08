Noida: Pet Parent Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward On Missing Cat; Poster Goes Viral

A pet parent from Noida put up a poster to inform and seek help from locals regarding his lost cat. Sharing details about the cat, the person promised to reward a lakh rupee to the one who provided a lead about its whereabouts. The poster of the missing pet cat has gone viral on social media.

नोएडा में इस बिल्ली को खोजिए, 1 लाख इनाम पाइए –



सेक्टर 62 से पर्शियन नस्ल की ये पालतू बिल्ली 24 दिसंबर से लापता है। पेट मलिक अजय कुमार ने इसे ढूंढकर लाने वाले को इनाम देने के पोस्टर लगवाए हैं। pic.twitter.com/Sy6qk6gGQ9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 8, 2024

Missing cat poster goes viral

The animal was identified as a male Persian cat aged 1.5 years. The pet parent Ajay Kumar mentioned a sign of identification would be its white hair around the neck. Over 2,700 people viewed the post after it was shared online on X. The poster reportedly surfaced from the Sector 62 area of Noida and the cat was said to be missing since December 24.

Several internet users echoed their voices to reunite the cat with its hooman by sharing the missing post across social media platforms. While some shared the word on a heartfelt note, others threw light on the heavy prize amount mentioned in the poster.

Similar incident from 2016

Similarly, a missing poster went viral in 2016 where a man announced a reward worth 10,000 to the one who finds and brings back his pet cat. That too was a Persian cat that went missing in the town of Nainital, Uttarakhand. It is unclear whether the pet parent reunited with the furry friend or not.