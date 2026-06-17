Noida Horror: Speeding Car Runs Over Mother-Daughter In Society Parking Lot; Woman Suffers Multiple Injuries - Accident CCTV Footage Viral

A shocking accident inside a residential society in Noida left a software engineer critically injured after a speeding car allegedly ran over her and her five-year-old daughter in the basement parking area. The incident took place at Mahagun Mirabella Society in Sector 79 and has raised serious concerns about reckless driving inside residential complexes.

The woman, identified as Kritika Sharma, was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, while her daughter Ayra escaped with minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid.

CCTV captures terrifying moments

According to police and residents, the accident occurred when Kritika and her family were unloading luggage from their parked vehicle and carrying belongings to their apartment. At that moment, a Honda Amaze entered the basement parking area at a high speed and struck Kritika and her daughter.

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CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online and reportedly shows the vehicle moving much faster than the permitted speed inside the parking zone. The impact knocked both victims to the ground and trapped them beneath the vehicle.

Residents who heard screams rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts immediately.

Residents pull victim from under vehicle

Eyewitnesses said Kritika remained trapped under the car for several minutes. While her husband, Arun Sharma, managed to pull their daughter to safety, residents had to lift the vehicle to free Kritika.

The family was taken to Fortis Hospital, where doctors treated the injured mother for multiple serious injuries. Her daughter was later discharged after medical evaluation.

Victim undergoes surgery

Arun Sharma said his wife sustained extensive injuries in the accident. Medical examinations revealed fractures to her ribs, a broken collarbone, head injuries, and abdominal trauma. She also reportedly suffered burn injuries caused by heat from the vehicle while trapped underneath it.

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Doctors performed surgery on her ribs and shoulder, and she continues to recover under medical supervision.

Driver taken into custody

Police from Sector 113 police station reached the society after receiving information about the accident and launched an investigation. The driver, identified as a businessman named Anil, was taken into custody.

Some residents alleged that the driver appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash. However, police officials said a medical examination did not confirm alcohol consumption.

A case has been registered, and investigators are examining CCTV footage and witness statements as part of the probe.

Questions raised over safety measures

Residents have pointed to multiple safety concerns within the basement parking area. According to locals, the section where the accident occurred includes two sharp turns and carries a speed limit of 10 kmph. They claim the vehicle was travelling at nearly four times that speed.

Several residents also questioned whether additional safety measures, including convex mirrors and stricter speed-control mechanisms, could have prevented the crash.

"There are two sharp turns in the parking lot, and the maximum speed limit is 10 kmph," residents said, adding that better visibility and slower driving may have helped avoid the accident.