'No surprises at all': Twitter reacts to Mumbai Indians buying Arjun Tendulkar at IPL 2021 Auction

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, was bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians. Like his father Sachin, Arjun will represent Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2021.

The 21-year-old, who was included in the list of players for the IPL auction, recently made his senior Mumbai debut when he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Earlier, Arjun has bowled to Indian national team players in the nets and also represented India U-19 during a tour of Sri Lanka.

The bidding of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar was the talk of the town and several cricket pundits had predicted that he might attract a few bidders this year. However, MI's bid for the young all-rounder did not come as a surprise for a section of Twitter.

