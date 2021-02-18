IPL 2021 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 Lakh

Arjun Tendulkar is a left arm quick bowler who can bat in the lower order. Son of the 'God' of cricket, Arjun is a talented young bowler who has quite the legacy to take forward.

Arjun was the talk of the town when cricket pundits predicted that he might attract a few bidders this year. The tall left arm pacer can bowl at good pace. Moreover, the angle he creates from wide of the crease makes it difficult for the batsmen to hit him out of the park.

Arjun hasn't had a lot of success in the domestic circuit as of yet. He has played 6 games in the Mumbai T-20 league and has scored 104 runs. The all-rounder has taken only 5 wickets in the tournament.

It is difficult to judge the talent of the youngster from his numbers as he has played very few matches so far and is improving with every game. Mumbai Indians have a knack of picking up talented young quick bowlers and turning them into prodigies and they might end up doing the same with Jr. Tendulkar.

With so many big names already in the side, Arjun might not get a game for Mumbai this season but he sure will learn a lot from the top class players in the side.