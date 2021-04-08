'No More Smiles With Amazon' movement: A look inside DSP drivers' Reddit community protesting against Amazon's poor working conditions

Recently, Amazon drivers in the United States of America have started the "No More Smiles With Amazon" movement wherein they deliver boxes upside down to protest the company's working conditions. Amazon logo, that looks like a smile, turns into a frown when turned upside down.
Journalist Dave Lee took to Twitter to spread this news. Sharing several pictures of the protest, he wrote, "Meanwhile on Reddit, Amazon delivery drivers are discussing leaving packages upside down -- a frown -- as a form of protest against working conditions."
On Wednesday, April 07, a DSP van driver by the Reddit profile name "u/AugustaSummerz" posted a picture of all the boxes he has delivered upside down in a community of DSP van drivers on Reddit named "r/AmazonDSPDrivers".
The post received a lot of support. Several drivers pointed out that they have been doing this whereas others confirmed that they will also deliver boxes upside down from now on.
The community has a lot of posts from various drivers complaining about working conditions. Some drivers even "walked out" of the job and posted about it in the Reddit community.
Amazon workers have been constantly protesting about low standards of working conditions. Recently, some reports even suggested that Amazon workers pee in bottles as they hardly get any time to find a restroom.
According to vice.com, Amazon delivery workers often deliver up to 300 packages a day on a 10-hour shift. If they take too long, they can be written up and fired. So spending time to find a restroom while on the road isn't a feasible option.
Drivers have complained of having too many packages in the Reddit group as well.
This news is getting considerable amount of attention on social media. Amazon's poor working conditions have made waves on social media even in the past.
Here's how people on Twitter are reacting to the news:
Amazon hasn't yet commented on the news.
