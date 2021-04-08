'No More Smiles With Amazon' movement: A look inside DSP drivers' Reddit community protesting against Amazon's poor working conditions

Recently, Amazon drivers in the United States of America have started the "No More Smiles With Amazon" movement wherein they deliver boxes upside down to protest the company's working conditions. Amazon logo, that looks like a smile, turns into a frown when turned upside down.

Journalist Dave Lee took to Twitter to spread this news. Sharing several pictures of the protest, he wrote, "Meanwhile on Reddit, Amazon delivery drivers are discussing leaving packages upside down -- a frown -- as a form of protest against working conditions."