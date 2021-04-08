Indians on Twitter appreciative of New Zealand's temporary ban on Indian travellers; call it a valid decision

On Thursday, New Zealand announced a temporary suspension of entry for all Indian travellers following a surge in COVID-19 cases arriving from there, local media reported.

The ban came after it was reported that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation in New Zealand announced on Thursday had arrived from India. The ban will commence on Sunday, April 12 and will remain in place until April 28, New Zealand Herald reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "This is not a permanent arrangement but rather a temporary measure." The temporary hold would also help reduce the risk that travellers themselves faced, she added.

This news has gone viral on Twitter. Most Indians seem to be supportive of the decision calling a valid decision amidst such a high number of COVID-19 cases. However, New Zealand citizens who are stranded in India are facing difficulty in going back home.

Here's how people have reacted to the news.