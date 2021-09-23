e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:44 PM IST

'No more excuses, Ole needs to go': Netizens furious after Man Utd's loss in Carabao Cup against West Ham

Netizens take to Twitter demanding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out after Manchester United exited the EFL Cup after being defeated by West Ham.
Dhea Eapen
Ever since West Ham knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup on Wednesday night, and as the Hammers got their payback right after their controversial Premier League defeat to the Red Devils, things have started to get heated up both on field and social media. The fact that Manuel Lanzini scored early, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's club was unable to equalise, has led to putting additional pressure on the Norwegian , thereby raising more questions about his qualifications for the job.

Following the game, all the social media platforms, especially Twitter began flooding with the hashtag #OleOut with United fans calling Solskjaer a "serial bottler". It doesn't end here. They also demanded for Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte to take over at Old Trafford. Netizens have even resorted to various hilarious memes in an attempt to amplify their message to get Solskjaer out.

Have a look at some of the reactions that have taken over the Internet ever since the match last night:

Solskjaer is a Norwegian professional football manager and former United player who played as a striker. He played for Clausenengen and Molde in Norway right before moving to England. In 1996, he joined Manchester United for a price of £1.5 million. Ole was known as "the Baby-faced Assassin" for his 366 appearances for United, scoring 126 goals during his stay with the club.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:35 PM IST
