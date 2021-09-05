'No country for women': Uproar on social media as netizens demand justice for Civil Defence Officer raped, murdered in Haryana

The murder of a civil defence volunteer in Haryana's Faridabad has sent shock waves across the country leading to an uproar on social media.

According to reports, the victim was deployed at the DM office, southeast district. Reportedly, she was missing since August 27 and her mutilated body was found from Surajkund, Faridabad on August 30 in a mutilated condition, the statement said.

One Mohammad Nizamuddin (25), a resident of Jaitpur Extension, came to Kalindi Kunj Police Station and confessed that on August 26, he fatally injured his wife in Suraj Kund, police said.

The man said he was working with the civil defence and in January last year, a woman, resident of Sangam Vihar, came to the DM office in Lajpat Nagar after being selected in the civil defence. They reportedly become friends, police said.

According to Nizamuddin, they got married at Saket court on June 11, however, he later learnt that the woman had relations with some other people. He tried to counsel her on several occasions but she refused to pay heed, police said.

He further said on August 26, she called him at Lajpat Nagar and they headed towards Surajkund on his bike. An argument ensued and in fit of rage, he repeatedly attacked the victim with a knife and thereafter, hid her body in the bushes, they said. However, the next morning he confessed his crime at Kalindi Kunj Police Station, they said, adding a case has been registered at Surajkund Police Station.

People across India feel horrified and have taken to social media to demand justice for the woman.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:32 PM IST