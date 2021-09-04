Congress slams Delhi Police over 'rape-murder' of 21-year-old Civil Defense officer

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi condemned Delhi police's silence over the rape and murder of 21-year-old Civil Defense officer in Delhi.

A civil defence staffer is brutally raped and muredered in country's capital and there is an utter pin drop silence by BJP controlled Delhi police ! Hope both the governments won't bury their heads in the sand like an ostrich and ensure #JusticeForRabiya, Singhvi tweeted.

As per reports in some local media outlets, 21-year-old Rabiya Saifi passed away after she was stabbed repeatedly in Delhi's Sangam Vihar by a man who claimed to be her husband. She was reportedly kidnapped on the night of 27 August while returning from work in Lajpat Nagar.

The Station house officer (SHO) of Surajkund, Haryana, said that he will ensure that a fair investigation into the incident is conducted.

After news of the incident spread, many took to Twitter to demand justice for the victim. A team of Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party (Kashiram) met the victim’s family and assured them all possible help.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 04:05 PM IST