'No country for doctors:' Twitter fumes over police brutality on protesting doctors in Delhi

New Delhi: Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

The doctors were protesting against the delay in college allotments after the NEET postgraduate exam.

In a statement, the FAIMA said that resident doctors were protesting peacefully and alleged that female doctors were brutally thrashed and lathi charged by male police personnel during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions starting Monday after doctors were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest march.

Calling it a "black day" for the medical fraternity, many women doctors alleged that they were manhandled during their march in the day that culminated in an intense face-off with the police and a vigil well into the chilly December night.

The police brutality sparked anger among the people as several of them took to twitter to slam the government and authorities for the incident.

Have a look:

If life savers will also have to struggle for their lives,then who's gonna help us in the third wave of corona #Omicron ?



Nearly every sector in this country is on roads fighting for their rights

This is the new India we are living in.#BankersWithDoctors#neetpg2021counselling pic.twitter.com/C8jcRaqPdm — Pragya Tiwari (@tiwariaditi0909) December 28, 2021

This country doesn’t deserve doctors. Google your disease.

Order your treatment.

Enjoy. #NeetPGcounselling2021 #NEETPG — Dr. Anujeet Paul (@freezethawed) December 27, 2021

Advertisement

They're working 72 hours shifts without food. You think detaining them will break them? #neetpg2021counselling — Amit Anand (@amit160793) December 27, 2021

Advertisement

They're the same doctors sacrificed everything in #COVID19,were the backbone of nation's defense against COVID,

Now brutally thrashed manhandled protesting not for themselves,but for nation #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 #neetpg2021counselling @FordaIndia @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/qx2yaDltJ8 — Dr.J.Mohammed Hussain (@DoctorHussain96) December 27, 2021

If this is how doctors especially those who hv been working so hard throughout the covid times are treated in our country, noone should ever take up medicine here.

These young pg doctors are the future of our health-care and this is not what they deserve.#neetpg2021counselling pic.twitter.com/VeZx6rmQdB — Ashvind Bawa, MS, FACS (@doctorbawaa) December 27, 2021

Modi govt is overall not good for healthcare professionals. Starting from promoting mixopathy, increment in reservation & an year of delay in admitting resident doc. Its failure in many ways. #neetpg2021counselling #FORDA — Risky Doctor! (@RiskyDR_14) December 28, 2021

Advertisement

Every hearing about political issues are solved within 2-3 days now. But when it's about our education field,about our whole health care issue,the government is totally speechless 😶.From their side,no helping hands come forward to the doctors. #neetpg2021counselling #healthcare pic.twitter.com/4CP9V6uEGU — Soumitra Maji (@majisoumitra09) December 28, 2021

Doctors who should have been coming in July 2021, are not there in Dec. 2021 there is no clue when the neet pg counselling going to happen. No notice. 6 mnths past doctors are working with a 33% strength? Serving the nation is their crime ? @MamcRda #neetpg2021counselling pic.twitter.com/LvWZztksoh — harish vashist (@vashist_harish) December 27, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:49 AM IST