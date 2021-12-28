e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:49 AM IST

'No country for doctors:' Twitter fumes over police brutality on protesting doctors in Delhi

The doctors were protesting against the delay in college allotments after the NEET postgraduate exam.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

New Delhi: Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 “in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors.”

The doctors were protesting against the delay in college allotments after the NEET postgraduate exam.

In a statement, the FAIMA said that resident doctors were protesting peacefully and alleged that female doctors were brutally thrashed and lathi charged by male police personnel during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions starting Monday after doctors were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest march.

Calling it a "black day" for the medical fraternity, many women doctors alleged that they were manhandled during their march in the day that culminated in an intense face-off with the police and a vigil well into the chilly December night.

The police brutality sparked anger among the people as several of them took to twitter to slam the government and authorities for the incident.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:49 AM IST
