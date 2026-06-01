'No Bhajans, All-Night Launda Dance At Mother’s Shradh': Viral Video From Bihar's Begusarai Sparks Outrage

'No Bhajans, All-Night Launda Dance At Mother’s Shradh': Viral Video From Bihar's Begusarai Video Sparks Outrage |

Begusarai: A viral video from Bihar’s Begusarai district has triggered widespread discussion on social media after a family reportedly organised an all-night launda dance performance during a shradh ceremony, an occasion traditionally associated with mourning and prayers for the deceased.

In Hindu tradition, shradh rituals and condolence gatherings are generally conducted in a solemn atmosphere, with family members arranging bhajans, religious discourses, or recitations from sacred texts for the peace of the departed soul. However, a shockingly different scene emerged from Shivnagar village in the Ballia police station area of Begusarai.

According to an India TV report, Maina Devi, alias Janki Devi, passed away on May 19. A dwadasha (12th-day ritual) and tribute gathering were organised on May 30 in her memory. Instead of a conventional religious programme, her son, Maharana Pratap Paswan, allegedly arranged a performance by launda dancers, a traditional folk entertainment form popular in parts of Bihar.

Videos circulating on social media show a large tribute banner featuring the deceased woman’s photograph displayed on stage. In front of it, dancers performed throughout the night to Hindi and Bhojpuri songs while loud music played over sound systems.

Locals said the programme began as a customary condolence gathering but gradually transformed into an event resembling a wedding celebration or orchestra performance. The footage also shows attendees watching and participating enthusiastically in the programme.

The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. Many social media users criticised the event, arguing that such entertainment was inappropriate for a shradh ceremony and reflected a departure from traditional customs.

The incident has reignited debate over evolving cultural practices and the balance between personal choice and long-standing social customs. While some see the event as disrespectful to the solemn nature of a mourning ritual, others view it as a private family matter. No official action or statement from local authorities has been reported in connection with the programme.