'Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu Not Receiving PM Modi's Calls': Comedian Shyam Rangeela Shares Hilarious VIDEO

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, who became famous by mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, uploaded a hilarious video on social media on Tuesday amid rumors that Nitish Kumar and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu are being approached by the INDIA alliance. In the video, Shyam Rangeela can be seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dialing Nitish Kumar and N. Chandrababu Naidu, but the leaders do not respond to his calls.

The video was uploaded on Shyam Rangeela's official social media account. He can be seen mimicking PM Modi, taking a mobile phone in his hand, and asking about the number of seats they are getting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Afterward, he dials Nitish Kumar to claim their support for NDA. However, Nitish Kumar does not respond to his call.

He then dials Chandrababu Naidu and calls him 'babu,' waiting for his reply. However, Chandrababu Naidu also does not respond to the call. He then hangs up and dials Nitish Kumar again. He also says, "Nitish Kumar, you are not Paltu, pick up the call." The video is hilarious as the situation in Indian politics is favoring them, and they are emerging as the kingmakers according to the latest trends.

As per the latest trends, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, and N. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is leading in 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. There are reports and rumors that Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu are being approached by the INDIA alliance to pull their support from NDA. The trends have shown that NDA is forming the government in the country with 294 seats, and the INDIA alliance is getting 232 seats.

Under these circumstances, if INDIA manages to get the support from these two NDA allies, they will be able to pull the NDA below the majority mark and will also be able to close in on the magical figures needed to form the government in the country.

Shyam Rangeela attempted to contest from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his nomination was accepted after a long drama and was later rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Shyam Rangeela alleged ECI of favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections and stopping him from contesting against the PM.