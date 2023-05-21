 Nike shoes existed even 400 years ago; this viral painting is the proof
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Nike shoes existed even 400 years ago; this viral painting is the proof | National Gallery, London

A painting that is 400-year-old has caused some confusion among observers as they noticed what appeared to be 'Nike shoes' in the painting. During a trip to the London gallery with her daughter Holly, Fiona Foskett, 57, spotted evidence of "time travel". The portrait, titled 'Portrait of a Boy' and painted by Dutch artist Ferdinand Bol in the 17th century, depicts an eight-year-old boy standing in the foreground holding a goblet. The goblet is placed on a table covered with a red cloth.

The boy is wearing a black jacket and cape, a white shirt and black shoes.

It is interesting to note that the boy in the painting is believed to be Frederick Sluysken, the second cousin of the artist's wife. And upon closer inspection of the boy's black shoes, one can see a white tick that bears a resemblance to the Nike logo.

Nike was founded in 1964. Fiona told The Sun, "I said to my daughter, 'Hold on, is he wearing a pair of Nike trainers?' Looking at the age, he must have got his hands on the first pair of Nike trainers ever made. Or is he actually a time traveller?"

A spokesman from the National Gallery, London said, "We are delighted that this picture has been such a hit with our visitors."

They added, "It resonated with followers when we put out a Tweet asking people to see if they could spot a more 'modern' detail by taking a closer look at the shoes of the eight-year-old boy in the portrait."

article-image
