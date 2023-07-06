Netizens Welcome Instagram's Threads With Classic & Hilarious Memes |

Meta launched its Twitter Rival 'Threads' on Instagram on July 6 and it was followed by netizens sharing memes to welcome the tech update. Netizens started a meme fest on Twitter to acknowledge the newbie and compare it with the microblogging site's feature with the same name. Not only did Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participate in the meme sharing, but many across the globe did.

From 'Mark vs Elon' memes to the usage of classic meme templates, Twitter was trending with hilarious tweets regarding the launch of the new feature on Meta-owned Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg was seen sharing the Spiderman meme as he unveiled the new app called 'Threads' designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter.

Meta-owned Instagram unveiled its new app called 'Threads' designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. It was stated that Threads will be linked to users' Instagram profiles, making it simple to connect for usage. The length of the text posts will be limited to 500 characters which otherwise is 280 on Twitter for regular users and up to 10,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Threads will reportedly be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.