Netizens vent anger on social media images that show villagers setting elephants on fire

While Hindus are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi a netizen posted some images on a social media platform that shows animal’s cruelty. Netizens can’t stop showing anger against the cruel act.

An Instagram user called Viral Bhayani who is a well-known photographer from Mumbai posted the images on his Instagram profile that is actually clicked by photographer Biplab Hazra who won the Sanctuary Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for the same photos in 2017. However, Bhayani connects these images with the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as Ganesh idols head symbolises elephant’s head.

The images feature how some people of a village setting elephants and their babies on fire.