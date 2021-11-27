Netizens trend #BoycottAntim on Twitter; find out why

Antim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, was released in theatres on November 26. After 'Power', which starred Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, this is Mahesh Manjrekar's second directorial endeavour.

Unfortunately, the team hasn't been so lucky as fans and critics have mostly given it unfavourable reviews.

Recently, Twitter has witnessed a surge in tweets on #BoycottAntim, and the tweets seem to be going up as each minute goes by. Even before it was released, the picture was generating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

While their followers are loving the film, a big number of internet users have come together to boycott it.

The death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has become the most important reason for this movement, as Salman Khan's name has received the most attention in the case.

Netizens have taken to Twitter in an attempt to show the actor's lack of concern for the country and conflicting sentiments.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:09 PM IST