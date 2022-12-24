Netizens react, 'Look like I can fit in this' on Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags

Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags |

The fashion label love to experiment with their products which is appreciated by the customers too but sometimes, it is also seen that they go overboard with it and come up with products which aren't appreciated as they are too bizarre and overpriced at the same time.

This time, the well-known Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has launched a range of tote bags in his accessories collection, which did not go down well with netizens who found the size too big.

Sabyasachi called the collection ‘The India Tote’ and termed it a 'homage to India’s incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles'. “The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next,” Sabyasachi wrote in the caption of the post at his official Instagram page.

Check the post and the latest tote bags collection by Sabyasachi:

Sabyasachi has a 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Shared a day ago, the post has received more than 34,183 likes. Netizens did not find the bags worthy and felt that it was too much oversized.

Read the netizens' reactions below:

Balenciaga too had earlier launched potato chips bags that was overpriced and was priced at whopping INR 1.40 lakh.