Balenciaga's luxury potato chips bags to be priced at whopping ₹ 1.40 lakh

Balenciaga's luxury potato chips bags to be priced at whooping ₹ 1.40 lakh |

Balenciaga has always been known for its bizzare trends. The Spanish luxury label has teamed up with the famous US company Lay’s to create a new bag that looks like a pack of potato chips for its Summer 23 collection. Models walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week toting Lay's potato chip bag with zips. These bags are styled to be permanently scrunched, making them look as if they never leave the clutches of their owner.

Netizens felt that it is pointless to make a bag that looks like a Lay's packet when these bags were launched; now that the bags price had been revealed; it is going to take them a while to let the price of the bag sink in.

As per ANI, Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that the bag will retail at around USD 1,800. It translates to INR 1,40,000 - yes, more than 1 lakh 40 thousand Rupees. Typically the potato chips packet costs around USD 4 in the USA and in India, a Lays packet ranges between INR 10 and 60.

The luxury brand had launched earrings earlier this year that resembled shoe laces priced at a whopping $261 and the company also sold the 'most expensive garbage bag in the world' for USD 1,790 and close to INR 1,47,00.