Balenciaga's luxury potato chips bags make netizens wonder 'WHY'

Balenciaga launched bags that resembled lay chips packet

Balenciaga has always been known for its bizzare trends. The Spanish luxury label has teamed up with the famous US company Lay’s to create a new bag that looks like a pack of potato chips for its Summer 23 collection. Models walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week toting Lay's potato chip bag with zips. These bags are styled to be permanently scrunched, making them look as if they never leave the clutches of their owner.

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia shared photos of the bags in different colours like the lay chips packet in different flavours available in the market. The bags are made from foldable fabric and come with a zipper on top.

See his post below:

Lay's too shared the post on its Twitter account:

Social media users felt that it is pointless to make a purse that looks like a Lay's packet.

Read netizens' comments below:

The luxury brand had launched earrings earlier this year that resembled shoe laces priced at a whopping $261.

