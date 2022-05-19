Netizens praise Aishwarya's beauty, but call her attire 'guldasta'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most beautiful woman in the world. People have always praised her for her attractive appearance and captivating eyes.

The Cannes Film Festival, which has received a lot of attention recently, has divided netizens into praising or criticising the invitees' attire. Aishwarya Rai is one such name. She has drawn massive attention and has been complimented on her appearance.

She was dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with bold flower detailing. Her makeup and her hair were quite simple.

Advertisement

Some people were so taken with her outfit that they wrote, "The queen has returned in black." "We're obsessed with # AishwaryaRaiBachchan's # CannesFilmFestival2022 outfit's flower detail."

Advertisement

Some were just completely unimpressed by her look and trolled her brutally by comparing it to "Guldasta". They even called her dress a disaster.

One user even wrote, "Aishwarya's dress this year is a disaster... there's floral fun and then there's drowning in flowers with a fabric that photographs like a wrinkled monochrome drape." I get it that she dresses for her kid, but nope, this wasn't it, "

Aishwarya Rai lookssss so freaking pretty ...... but I'm not impressed with her dress . Her makeup and hair was on point 🤧#CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes2022 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — 𝓘𝓬𝓮 (@Idk_07abt) May 19, 2022

Whoever is styling Aishwarya needs to get their shit together. It’s her big return and you have one of the most beautiful women in the planet showing up at the L’Oréal event with clown shoes/ugly oversized suit and now the tacky ass flower dress? #CannesFilmFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/gaOKdWJNXJ — A. (@lexveraux) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

Slays?? Both Deepika and Aishwarya are looking ugh!! As if they dressed for a class 2 fancy dress competition.!! Every day they are proving their creative bankruptcy! — justME (@mamtapatnaik1) May 18, 2022

Aishwarya's dress this year is a disaster.....there's floral fun and then there's drowning in flowers with a fabric that photograhs like wrinkled monochrome drape 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽I get it that she dresses for her kid but nope, this wasn't it. — Renee (@Aditiya_renee) May 18, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:50 PM IST