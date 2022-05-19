e-Paper Get App
Netizens praise Aishwarya's beauty, but call her attire 'guldasta'

Netizens on the internet are judging actor's Cannes appearance

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most beautiful woman in the world. People have always praised her for her attractive appearance and captivating eyes.

The Cannes Film Festival, which has received a lot of attention recently, has divided netizens into praising or criticising the invitees' attire. Aishwarya Rai is one such name. She has drawn massive attention and has been complimented on her appearance.

She was dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with bold flower detailing. Her makeup and her hair were quite simple.

Some people were so taken with her outfit that they wrote, "The queen has returned in black." "We're obsessed with # AishwaryaRaiBachchan's # CannesFilmFestival2022 outfit's flower detail."

Some were just completely unimpressed by her look and trolled her brutally by comparing it to "Guldasta". They even called her dress a disaster.

One user even wrote, "Aishwarya's dress this year is a disaster... there's floral fun and then there's drowning in flowers with a fabric that photographs like a wrinkled monochrome drape." I get it that she dresses for her kid, but nope, this wasn't it, "

