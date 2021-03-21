Nature lovers are uniting on Twitter to celebrate International Day of Forests

Today, on March 21, the world is celebrating International Day of Forests 2021. This day, introduced by the United Nations in 2012, is celebrated in order to remind us of the value that forests and trees hold in the lives of human beings.
This year, the theme for International Day of Forests is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being." The theme has been described on the United Nations' website as, "The restoration and sustainable management of forests help address the climate change and biodiversity crises. It also produces goods and services for sustainable development, fostering an economic activity that creates jobs and improves lives."
It further adds, "This year’s theme fits into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a call for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world."
Taking to Twitter, United Nations wrote, "75% of all emerging infectious diseases are caused by germs moving from animals to humans. Planting & restoring forests helps build the planet's natural defenses against diseases. Sunday is #IntlForestDay."
A function was hosted in Bengaluru to observe the International Day of Forests 2021. It was attended by Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Mr Prakash Javdekar, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Mr B.S. Yediyurappa, and Yogi Sadhguru.
Mr Javdekar also spoke about the importance of the day on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Since ages, we had a very important tradition of village forest The new Nagar Van scheme to develop 200 Urban Forests aims to fill gap because urban areas have Gardens but very rarely forests;creating urban forests will also create additional carbon sink. #InternationalDayofForests"
International Day of Forests is currently trending on Twitter as people across the globe are discussing the importance of forests and the need of saving them.
Here's what's the Twitterati are saying. Have a look.
