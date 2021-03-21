Nature lovers are uniting on Twitter to celebrate International Day of Forests

Today, on March 21, the world is celebrating International Day of Forests 2021. This day, introduced by the United Nations in 2012, is celebrated in order to remind us of the value that forests and trees hold in the lives of human beings.

This year, the theme for International Day of Forests is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being." The theme has been described on the United Nations' website as, "The restoration and sustainable management of forests help address the climate change and biodiversity crises. It also produces goods and services for sustainable development, fostering an economic activity that creates jobs and improves lives."

It further adds, "This year’s theme fits into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a call for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world."

Taking to Twitter, United Nations wrote, "75% of all emerging infectious diseases are caused by germs moving from animals to humans. Planting & restoring forests helps build the planet's natural defenses against diseases. Sunday is #IntlForestDay."