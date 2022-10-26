National Cranky Co-worker Day: Funniest memes you should share with your colleagues

Cranky coworker day | Representative Image/ Candace Smith Etiquette

Co workers come in all shape, size and forms [no pun intended here]. While you have work best friends/ work partner-in-crimes, there are some colleagues you absolutely detest for they are always cranky and perennially in a bad mood.

Well, thanks to these cranky and perennially upset colleague, we get a day off to celebrate this silly and funny day aka National Cranky Co worker day on October 27.

It cannot be ascertained how this day came about to be celebrated but common story credits a couple--Thomas and Ruth Roy who introduced the holiday as part of their company Wellcat Holidays. Interestingly, they have other holidays like National Slap Your Irritating Colleague Day (October 23) and whatnot.

Getting violent within office premises or otherwise is not a very ideal choice, especially when you don’t know who may film your street fight and you hit the headlines the next day. But what you can do is send your cranky colleagues memes and remind them that despite their sour mood, you appreciate their existence.

Check it out:

1) When you are the cranky coworker but also don't really know how to say no

2) Cranky or not, when coworkers send you communication on mails, WhatsApp and then arrive at your desk to remind you of the misery is annoying.

3) The cranky, overdramatic coworker after minor inconveniences

4) A little catty meme for their catty mood

5) This is what speaking to the cranky colleague feels like

6) "This you?" It sounds like an apt caption when you're sending this meme to a coworker who is always mad at someone or something.