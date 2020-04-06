NASA satellite pics from space? Sourav Ganguly and Amitabh Bachchan fall for fake WhatsApp forwards

Millions of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and gathered at their balconies and windows, lighting candles, diyas and turning on their mobile phone torches on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a fake WhatsApp forward. The fake picture shows India lit up, while the whole world is in darkness. Interestingly, both of them had nearly the same caption. "The world sees us .. yes we are one .. proud of my country," wrote Ganguly and Bachchan wrote, "The World sees us .. we are ONE .."
However, after facing severe trolling Sourav Ganguly deleted his post from Instagram. Here is the screenshot of the now deleted post:
Bachchan, however, hasn't deleted the post so far.
Slamming Amitabh Bachchan, a Twitter user wrote, "His well-wishers need to tell him it is time to delete his account and stop embarrassing himself any more than he already has." "And quite fittingly this man has been the judge of our IQ since last two decades. #KBC," wrote another user.
MLA Jignesh Mewani said, "We are not all ONE in andh-bhakti, not yet sir...some of us are still getting degrees from real life & not Whatsapp University."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
