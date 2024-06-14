‘Namaste Instead Of Handshake’: Italian PM Meloni Greeting Indian PM Modi At G7 Venue Sets Internet On Fire (Video)

In Modi-Meloni meeting, namaste takes the spotlight | X | ANI

That India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni inspire meme makers is no secret. So much so that the Indian PM meeting Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at any world event becomes a 'digital' event of sorts. Similar scenes were witnessed on Friday (June 14) when Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) upon the arrival of the Outreach session countries and international organisations.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Italy's PM with a namaste, PM Meloni also used the traditional Indian greeting to welcome PM Modi. The 'namaste' between the leaders was appreciated by Indian X handles and said that the humble Indian form of greeting has truly become global.

While pictures of PM Modi's namaste to Prime Minister Meloni soon took over X (formerly Twitter) in no time, along with the hashtag #Melodi trending at the top in India, a particular picture from Modi-Meloni meeting inspired another round of memes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier too, visuals of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni welcoming guests with namaste at G7 summit in Italy had gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Find someone who looks at you the way Meloni Ji is looking at Modi Ji," commented users sharing a picture of both the leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the G7 Outreach Summit.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.