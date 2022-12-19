Nagpur: MLA Saroj Ahire attends state assembly winter session with new-born baby, video goes viral; watch

e-Paper Get App
Saroj Ahire is an MLA from Deolali, Nashik who caught the attention of cameras for her walk with the baby

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur: NCP MLA from Deolali Saroj Babulal Ahire arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan with her new-born baby inorder to attend the winter session. Ahire gave birth to the child on September 30 this year and gracefully walked in the assembly session earlier on Monday.

The video of mother and politician Saroj Ahire carrying her infant to the official meeting caught the attention of cameras and is now viral on social media. She was seen holding the little one who was asleep in her hands.

Watch the video right here:

The Nagpur Winter session started on December 19. Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party in protest against the government of the BJP and the Eknath Shina faction of the Shiv Sena.

