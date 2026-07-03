Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car & Assaulted On Road After Minor Collision; 14 Held As CCTV Captures Brutal Attack - WATCH

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A shocking case of road rage in Maharashtra's Nagpur has come to light after CCTV footage showed an on-duty policeman being brutally assaulted by a group of bikers following a minor collision. The attackers allegedly blocked his car, dragged him onto the road, repeatedly punched and kicked him, and later vandalised his vehicle before escaping.

The incident, which occurred on the night of June 28, has triggered swift police action, with 14 accused now in custody.

CCTV footage reveals violent assault

According to police, the 35-year-old policeman was travelling in his private car with a female friend towards Mankapur Chowk when the confrontation began.

Investigators said the dispute started after a minor scrape involving the car and motorcycles. Soon afterwards, around seven to eight youths allegedly surrounded the vehicle by parking their bikes in front of it, preventing the policeman from moving ahead.

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The CCTV footage reportedly shows the group pulling the officer out of his car and assaulting him in the middle of the road in full public view. During the attack, they dragged him across the road while repeatedly hitting him. At one point, the injured policeman is seen sitting on the road as one of the attackers allegedly kicks him in the face.

Before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles, the group also damaged the victim's car.

Policeman hospitalised with serious injuries

Locals rushed to help the injured officer after the attackers left. He was taken to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police launched an investigation immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Fourteen accused detained

Using CCTV footage and other technical evidence, investigators identified and detained 14 accused in connection with the assault.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yas Prateki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev alias Sagar Bokde, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar and Tikaram Barapatre.

Officials said several of the accused have previous criminal records.

Vehicles worth Rs 5.6 lakh recovered

As part of the investigation, police recovered five motorcycles and other seized property collectively valued at around Rs 5.6 lakh.

The investigation is continuing, and authorities are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine whether additional charges or arrests are required.

The incident has sparked concern over rising incidents of road rage and violence, especially attacks on public servants performing their duties. The viral CCTV footage has also renewed discussions about ensuring stricter enforcement against violent offences on public roads.