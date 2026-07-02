Doctor Alleges 'Corruption' At Varanasi Airport; Says Illegal Charges Despite Free Exit Window - Check Out Viral Post

A doctor has alleged that passengers using the pick-up and drop-off lane at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport are being wrongly charged parking fees even when they leave within the officially permitted free time.

The claim has sparked discussion on social media after the doctor shared dashcam footage that he says shows airport staff demanding payment despite his vehicle remaining within the free exit limit. The incident has also prompted calls for greater transparency in airport parking management.

Dashcam video shared as evidence

Rahul Kumar Singh, who identified himself as a doctor, posted a detailed account of his experience on X. According to him, this was not an isolated incident, but something he has encountered on multiple visits to the airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He explained that the airport's entry signage states vehicles using the designated pick-up and drop-off lane are entitled to seven minutes of free access, calculated from the time they enter the airport premises until they exit.

To support his claim, Singh uploaded dashcam footage showing his vehicle entering the airport at approximately 8:46 a.m. After picking up or dropping off passengers, he reached the exit area around 8:50 a.m., where he briefly waited because of traffic near the exit barrier.

The video further shows his vehicle arriving at the payment booth at around 8:52 a.m., which, according to him, was still within the seven-minute free period displayed at the entrance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Staff allegedly asked for ₹20

Despite being within the stated time limit, Singh alleged that an employee at the exit booth asked him to pay ₹20 before allowing his vehicle to leave.

He questioned the demand and pointed out that his exit time fell within the free window mentioned on the signboard. According to Singh, the staff member eventually allowed him to pass without collecting any money after he challenged the charge.

The doctor argued that if the fee had genuinely been applicable, it should not have been waived simply because he objected. He also questioned how many motorists may have paid the amount without verifying whether the charge was valid.

Demand for investigation

In his social media post, Singh urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to examine the matter and investigate whether parking charges are being collected in violation of the airport's own stated policy.

He called for authorities to review the fee collection process and determine whether any irregularities exist in the operation of the pick-up and drop-off lane.