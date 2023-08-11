 Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of Bamboo
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of Bamboo

Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of Bamboo

The clip captured the innovative construction by skillfully using methods of what nature holds and bestows.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of Bamboo | X

Nagaland Minister Temjen shared a video on Twitter, now rebranded as X, showing how villages in the said state would create environment-friendly washbasins made out of bamboo. The clip captured the innovative construction by skillfully using methods of what nature holds and bestows. Take a look at the video right here:

Be it aesthetically pleasing or not, it looked pretty much like a jugaad done by villagers as an alternative to ceramic fittings. The water flows from a small hole made in the bamboo which is otherwise packed with a wooden stopper to prevent wastage of water. Also, the wooden piece acts as a tower hanger. The arrangement didn't compromise on anything in need as ropes tied hand wash solutions to the bamboo.

While tweeting the video online, Along captioned it asking people whether they had ever come across such a thing.  "Dekha hai kahi aisa," he wrote.

Now, the footage has gone viral on social media and people on the internet are in all praises towards the quirky washbasins of Nagaland. Within a day's time, the footage attracted more than 10,000 likes on X and nearly two lakh views. Calling it an amazing idea, many netizens shared happy emojis as a reply to the video. "Good one... in order to save nature," said a netizen, while another wrote, "Wow."

Check reactions

Read Also
Nagaland Minister Temjen Along tweaks 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' dialogue to share THIS adorable video on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Luna-25 Launch: India Congratulates Russia On Moon Mission, Says 'Wonderful To Have Another Meeting...

Luna-25 Launch: India Congratulates Russia On Moon Mission, Says 'Wonderful To Have Another Meeting...

West Bengal: Videos Of Red Panda Cubs, Little Snow Leopard Surface From Darjeeling Zoo (WATCH)

West Bengal: Videos Of Red Panda Cubs, Little Snow Leopard Surface From Darjeeling Zoo (WATCH)

WATCH: After India's Chandrayaan-3, Russia Launches 'Luna-25' In Its First Moon Mission Since 1976

WATCH: After India's Chandrayaan-3, Russia Launches 'Luna-25' In Its First Moon Mission Since 1976

Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of...

Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of...

Chennai Horror: Cow Attacks School Girl With Its Horns, Lifts And Smashes Her On Ground In Chilling...

Chennai Horror: Cow Attacks School Girl With Its Horns, Lifts And Smashes Her On Ground In Chilling...