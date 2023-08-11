Nagaland Viral Video: Minister Temjen Along Shares How Villages Use 'Innovative Wash Basins' Of Bamboo | X

Nagaland Minister Temjen shared a video on Twitter, now rebranded as X, showing how villages in the said state would create environment-friendly washbasins made out of bamboo. The clip captured the innovative construction by skillfully using methods of what nature holds and bestows. Take a look at the video right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Be it aesthetically pleasing or not, it looked pretty much like a jugaad done by villagers as an alternative to ceramic fittings. The water flows from a small hole made in the bamboo which is otherwise packed with a wooden stopper to prevent wastage of water. Also, the wooden piece acts as a tower hanger. The arrangement didn't compromise on anything in need as ropes tied hand wash solutions to the bamboo.

While tweeting the video online, Along captioned it asking people whether they had ever come across such a thing. "Dekha hai kahi aisa," he wrote.

Now, the footage has gone viral on social media and people on the internet are in all praises towards the quirky washbasins of Nagaland. Within a day's time, the footage attracted more than 10,000 likes on X and nearly two lakh views. Calling it an amazing idea, many netizens shared happy emojis as a reply to the video. "Good one... in order to save nature," said a netizen, while another wrote, "Wow."

Check reactions

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)