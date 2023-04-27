 Nagaland Minister Temjen Along tweaks 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' dialogue to share THIS adorable video on Twitter; watch
What's doing the rounds on the internet? It's a video of Nagaland Minister Temjen Along dancing along with folk artists.

Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, has impressed his Twitter followers once again. This time, he won the hearts of many with his latest video post that showed him shaking his leg to the dance beats along with folk artists. While sharing the video online, he got a little filmy as his caption tweaked popular dialogues from the big screen.

"Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen Ka Style Hai Nagaland Mein Kuch Kuch Nahin, Bohut Kuch Hota hai..! Aao Kabhi Nagaland Pe...(sic)" he tweeted while sharing the dance video online on Wednesday.

In the video, Temjen was seen dancing to Nagaland folk music with a group of dancers. He enjoyed the vibe in his casual attire among dancers dressed in traditional Naga clothing. With a smile on his face and a lively performance, he was seen giving a glimpse of the Naga culture in the video.

article-image

