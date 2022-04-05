e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Naagin dance: Two snakes groove in sync in viral video

Naagin dance: Two snakes groove in sync in viral video

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Instagram snake_unity
Instagram snake_unity
Advertisement

In a video shared by @snake_unity on Instagram, we could see two snakes enjoying quality time with each other and grooving in sync. Probably, it is from such visuals that human version of 'Naagin dance' is filmed and fantasized.

Since shared on social media a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 14,682 views and hundreds of likes. People were impressed with the chemistry the couple shared, as the video showed the reptiles kissing and dancing in love.

Watch the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Eeeew! Women wipes tears with rat, Khaby Lame uses dog to clean face after meal; watch video Eeeew! Women wipes tears with rat, Khaby Lame uses dog to clean face after meal; watch video
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes... Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:54 PM IST