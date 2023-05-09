Mystery Solved! Know all about the 'GHOST' spotted on camera during King Charles's Coronation

'Ghost' or mysterious figure, was dubbed the 'Grim Reaper' | Twitter

On May 6, millions of people worldwide watched the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, following his ascension to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

During the ceremony, some viewers on Twitter noticed a cloaked figure, who was holding a stick, walking past the coronation service in which King Charles III was crowned alongside Queen Camilla.

The 'Ghost' or mysterious figure, was dubbed the 'Grim Reaper', due to its uncanny resemblance with the fictional skeleton of death. Some even speculated that the figure could be the late Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana, and the sighting sparked memes and humor on social media.

Grim Reaper at the coronation 👀 pic.twitter.com/VJcg338IHQ — rightside_optics (@rightsideoptics) May 6, 2023

Mystery Solved!

The cloaked figure, or 'GHOST' was identified by Westminster Abbey as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but is not a member of the clergy, according to a Newsweek report.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, was structured around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. It included Charles being anointed with holy oil, receiving the coronation regalia, and being crowned.

