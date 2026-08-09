Mystery Goat ‘Offers Darshan’ At Himachal's Jogni Mata Temple, Locals Claim It Vanishes When Approached; Viral Video Sparks Debate Online

A goat at the Jogni Mata Temple in Jhiri has become an unusual attraction for locals and devotees, with several people claiming that the animal has been repeatedly spotted near the temple for nearly three months. What has caught people’s attention is not just its presence, but the unusual claims surrounding its movements.

Goat seen near temple for three months

According to local residents, the goat has been staying around the same spot near the temple for nearly three months. Local children have also reportedly claimed that they have been seeing the goat at the location for the same period.

People familiar with the area say the goat generally appears around the temple after 7 pm and remains there through the night. Locals claim that it returns to the same place around 5 am.

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The animal’s routine has sparked curiosity among visitors, with several people gathering around the area to watch it. Some locals say the goat moves around the temple premises and keeps circling the area.

Claims about its food and night routine

There are also varying claims about what the goat does during the night. According to some locals, the animal goes out at night and eats grass and fodder before returning to the temple area.

However, others have made a rather surprising claim, that the goat does not eat grass at all. These differing accounts have only added to the mystery surrounding the animal and its unusual routine.

The goat’s presence has now become a talking point among devotees and visitors, with many people stopping to observe it and trying to understand its behaviour.

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‘It vanished when people approached’

The most astonishing claim concerns what allegedly happens when people try to approach the goat.

According to locals, several people have clearly spotted the animal from the road. Some even reportedly tried to take the goat away from the temple premises. However, they claim that as they moved closer, the goat suddenly disappeared from the spot “in the blink of an eye.”

This has led some people to describe the incident as a miracle. The belief has further increased curiosity among devotees, many of whom now consider the goat’s repeated appearance near the temple to be something extraordinary.

While locals continue to share their accounts and interpretations, the goat’s presence at the Jogni Mata Temple has certainly become an unusual spectacle, attracting curious visitors and devotees every day.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video