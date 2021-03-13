‘My work does normalise makeup... but I am no torchbearer’: Ankush Bahuguna

Despite being an internet sensation and followed by actors such as Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram, Ankush does find himself competing with other influencers even though he tries not to. “There’s no sugar-coating this. The algorithm demands that you keep up, if not compete. And, it’s natural in such a set up to constantly compare your growth and talent to someone else’s,” he says.

Interestingly, what does set him apart is that he includes his mother in his sketches, too. Ankush says she may not understand social media well, but she’s happy and has always been supportive. “She’s a typical Indian middle-class mom! She’s too blinded by the fact that I get free stuff or that people recognise me on the streets to care about the actual profession,” says Ankush.

The year 2020 saw several comedians come under the scanner with some facing stringent actions for their controversial gigs. When asked if the same bothers him while uploading a video and if he’s super cautious, Ankush states, “When comedians use their medium to make a larger point, it has an impact. And, we are in a country where voices are silenced every day. So, it’s obvious why comedians are the targets. Yes, I’m cautious and scared. Every day is a reminder to be hyper-vigilant about what you say and who you could unknowingly offend. So, yeah, I’m scared. Who isn’t?”

Speaking about his bucket list for 2021, Ankush says he’s always wanted to do a film, something that has been on his mind since 2015. He also plans to travel more for some good views on his vlogs, and finally, get fitter in order to post shirtless pictures for more likes (laughs).