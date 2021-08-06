Muslims enraged at 'Navarasa' makers for printing Quran verses in advertisement; demand #BanNetflix

'Navarasa', a nine-film anthology jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan is out today on Netflix.

The anthology is an amalgamation of nine short films based on nine 'rasas' or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

The film marks the bringing together of the Tamil film industry led by renowned filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The films are directed by - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R. Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S. Sai.

While the anthology seems to be receiving a lot of love on social media, some Muslims seem to be upset with the makers of the film as well as with the Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi.

Apparently, the newspaper published an advertisement of Navarasa on the front page which showcases verses from the Holy Quran. This advertisement has enraged Muslims who are of the opinion that Quranic verses are not for the entertainment of the public.

Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, wrote on Twitter, "Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper. This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against @NetflixIndia."