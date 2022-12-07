e-Paper Get App
Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

A lot gets discussed over a coffee, isn't it? In this recent case, a marketing strategist, who visited a popular coffee store, took to strike up a conversation with an elderly man, and the insights from their coffee chat are now inspiring Linkedin users.

December 07, 2022
article-image
Representative image | Freepik
At times Linkedin seems to be less about job opportunities and more about mere career or life advice, isn't it? We may have come across several posts on the professional app that had an inspirational value. In a similar post, now viral, a Mumbaikar (Sanjay Mudnaney) shared some life lessons from an elderly man he met at a coffee shop. The words quoted in the Linkedin post is now inspiring several users.

A lot gets discussed over a coffee, isn't it? In this recent case, a marketing strategist, who visited a popular coffee store, took to strike up a conversation with a 92-year-old Parsi man, and the insights from their coffee chat are now inspiring Linkedin users.

The post highlights some principles and practices one must add to their life to be content and successful. The first and most important principle is noted to "honesty," "be honest , do honest work," the online text reads while quoting the elderly man named Mr. Keki.

Read the Linkedin post:

article-image

