 Mumbai: Woman Suffers Burn Marks On Face After Paying ₹17,500 For Facial; FIR Against The Salon
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Mumbai: A woman has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a beauty salon for causing permanent damage to her face. The complaint alleges that the woman suffered skin burns and permanent damage as a result of a facial massage treatment that cost her Rs 17,500.

The incident occurred on June 17, when the woman had a hydra facial treatment worth Rs 17,500 from Glow Luxe Salon at Andheri's Kamdhenu Shopping Centre. After the treatment, the woman experienced a burning sensation and approached a dermatologist who told her that she had suffered skin burns and permanent damage due to the massage. 

The woman then filed an FIR with the help of a local MNS corporator, Prashant Rane. He shared the news on his official Twitter handle regarding the FIR, but later deleted his tweet.

What is hydrafacial?

Hydrafacial is a medical-grade resurfacing treatment that clears pores and hydrates the skin. It's offered at licensed medical professional facilities, or where a certified hydrafacial esthetician is available.

This case highlights the potential dangers associated with beauty treatments, concerns about the quality of services provided by beauty salons, and the importance of consumer protection in the salon industry. 

Read Also
Woman Fined ₹3,400 In Chinese Bar For Failing To Create A 'Vibrant Enough Vibe'
