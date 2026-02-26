Mumbai Police Uses Viral Baby Monkey Punch To Promote Emergency Helpline Awareness; Wins Hearts Online

Instagram/Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police has found an adorable yet powerful way to promote the national emergency helpline number 112, by using the viral story of Punch, a baby monkey from Japan, to deliver a strong public message.

In a recent Instagram campaign, Mumbai Police shared a series of creative visuals inspired by the iconic “Three Wise Monkeys” philosophy. The first three slides carried the familiar messages, “Bura Mat Dekho” (See no evil), “Bura Mat Suno” (Hear no evil), and “Bura Mat Kaho” (Speak no evil).

The final slide added a modern twist: “Bura Mat Karo” (Do no evil), featuring Punch, a baby Japanese macaque who captured hearts online for his emotional story. The post encouraged citizens to act responsibly and report wrongdoing using the emergency number 112, along with hashtags like #JustPunchIn112 and #WiseMonkeyAdvise.

Who is Punch? The baby monkey who won hearts

Punch, a Japanese macaque, went viral after being abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Struggling with isolation, he found comfort in a stuffed orangutan toy provided by zookeepers. Images of the tiny monkey clinging to the plush toy melted hearts across social media platforms worldwide.

Though Punch initially faced difficulty bonding with other monkeys and was reportedly bullied while trying to interact with older members of the troop, caretakers have described this as part of his natural social learning. According to his zookeeper, Kosuke Shikano, Punch is gradually adjusting and becoming more independent with time.

Delhi police also joins the campaign

Earlier, the Delhi Police also incorporated Punch’s image into a public awareness initiative. In their social media post, a uniformed officer was seen walking alongside the young monkey. The caption reinforced a reassuring message: authorities are always available to help, just dial 112.

The 112 helpline is India’s single emergency response number, designed to provide immediate access to police, fire, and ambulance services. It aligns with globally recognised emergency systems and is available across the country.