Mumbai Man's Viral Fitness Challenge Gets Erling Haaland's Attention, Promises To Begin 20-Kg Weight-Loss Journey - WATCH

A fitness challenge that started as a playful social media bet has turned into a real commitment after one of football's biggest stars responded.

Mumbai content creator Sahil Gupta posted an Instagram reel with an ambitious promise: if Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland commented on his video, he would lose 20 kilograms within three months. What seemed like an unlikely dream quickly became reality when Haaland himself replied.

His short but powerful comment - "Starting now." - instantly transformed the challenge into a viral talking point.

The reel that caught Haaland's eye

In the now-popular video, Gupta walks towards a life-sized cutout of Erling Haaland before standing beside it and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The reel featured the text, "If Haaland comments under this reel, I will lose 20 kgs in the next 3 months."

He paired the video with the caption, "Come Haaland You Want Me To See Lean?"

The creative concept resonated with viewers, who flooded the comments section and helped boost the reel's reach.

Haaland's reply becomes the ultimate motivation

Much to Gupta's surprise, Erling Haaland noticed the post and left a simple comment, "Starting now."

Despite containing only two words, the response was enough to ignite excitement across social media. Thousands of football fans and fitness enthusiasts celebrated the interaction, with many calling it the perfect example of how a small gesture from a sports icon can inspire positive lifestyle changes.

For Gupta, the comment also meant there was no turning back on his public commitment to lose weight.

Fans had predicted it would happen

Interestingly, several Instagram users had predicted that Haaland might eventually come across the reel.

One optimistic follower had written, "Just wait for it he will definitely come."

After the footballer actually replied, many returned to celebrate the prediction, while others applauded Gupta for setting a clear fitness goal in front of a large online audience.

Social media offers mixed reactions

While most users enjoyed the wholesome interaction, some pointed out that lasting fitness motivation should come from within rather than relying on external validation.

One commenter wrote, "Forgot about waiting for others to say something. You should start when you feel it’s time."

Others, however, believed Haaland's response had given Gupta the extra push he needed, turning a fun internet challenge into genuine accountability.