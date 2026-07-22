Erling Haaland Birthday: The Norwegian Goal Machine Turns 26, Celebrates Birthday In Viking Style | X

Manchester City striker and Norway soccer player Erling Haaland celebrated his 26th birthday in a unique way on Tuesday. He embraced his Viking roots on the special day. The Norwegian football star shared a photo on his official social media account while wearing a Viking helmet.

Haaland shared the pic with the caption, "26 years old. Nice." His simple and unique post on his birthday quickly went viral on social media and wishes came pouring in as fans wished the star online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that Haaland is currently enjoying his holiday after an incredible run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He is expected to return to the Manchester City club for the pre-season preparations ahead of the new Premier League season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The birthday celebrations comes after another successful and impressive year for one of the world's best strikers. Haaland has continued to score goals at an incredible rate across every competition he is a part of.

Erling Haaland's Goals By Competition

Premier League: 112 goals in 132 matches

FA Cup: 12 goals in 14 matches

UEFA Champions League: 57 goals in 58 matches

Bundesliga: 62 goals in 67 matches

FIFA World Cup: 7 goals in 5 matches

These numbers are enough to establish the fact that Haaland is one of the most dangerous forwards in world football. As he begins another year, fans will be hoping to see him continue his outstanding goal-scoring form for both Manchester City and Norway.