Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

Mumbai: Classes from 1 to 9 go online, 'shut again' netizens react with memes

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Representative P | BL Soni

Amid a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, BMC run schools for class 1 to 9 and 11 shall remain shut till January 31, however online classes will continue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.

The recent announcement though in favour of students, did no good for school staff. Having the SSC or class 10 attending offline classes, it made a mandate for teachers to visit the premises. To this concern, a teacher from St. Joseph High School, Wadala tweeted, "Good decision by @mybmc for suggesting shift to Online mode. It's time to think of teachers too, amid the Covid concerns."

A Twitter user wrote, "Waaaah 10 se 12 waaleh Shaktimaan Superman Spiderman hai shayad. (wow 10 to 12 students seem shaktimaan superman spiderman maybe)." This text came as a result of Class 10 and 12 having got no concession from attending offline lectures.

However, as the schools got back to online mode soon after reopening post Christmas vacation, several netizens shared hilarious memes on the scenario, take a look:

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
