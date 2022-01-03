Mumbai: Classes from 1 to 9 go online, 'shut again' netizens react with memes

Amid a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, BMC run schools for class 1 to 9 and 11 shall remain shut till January 31, however online classes will continue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
The recent announcement though in favour of students, did no good for school staff. Having the SSC or class 10 attending offline classes, it made a mandate for teachers to visit the premises. To this concern, a teacher from St. Joseph High School, Wadala tweeted, "Good decision by @mybmc for suggesting shift to Online mode. It's time to think of teachers too, amid the Covid concerns."
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
A Twitter user wrote, "Waaaah 10 se 12 waaleh Shaktimaan Superman Spiderman hai shayad. (wow 10 to 12 students seem shaktimaan superman spiderman maybe)." This text came as a result of Class 10 and 12 having got no concession from attending offline lectures.
Waaaah 10 se 12 waaleh Shaktimaan Superman Spiderman hai shayad.— Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed Rizvi (@aliabbasahmed) January 3, 2022
However, as the schools got back to online mode soon after reopening post Christmas vacation, several netizens shared hilarious memes on the scenario, take a look:
In Maharashtra #schools and #college are again closed .....— Tanmay Chaudhary (@ITISTANMAY56) January 3, 2022
Corona to Students pic.twitter.com/W9MYNaLnLP
In Maharashtra #schools are again closed .....— Tanmays56🇮🇳 (@BeingTanu) January 3, 2022
My brother and me 😅🤪 pic.twitter.com/PMVLl3pTkt
#Covid_19 5th wave exists— Murshad Ki Memes (@memesbymurshad) January 3, 2022
Education system right now:👇😂#NCOC #Omicron #schools #education pic.twitter.com/lZjQdzEjA1
#Mumbai: #Schools For Grades 1-9 And 11 To Remain Shut Till January 31 due to #Omicron variant of #COVID19.— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) January 3, 2022
Happy students after reading School shut mail from teachers:- pic.twitter.com/KcGUPxjJMf
ALSO READMumbai: Amid COVID-19 surge, schools within BMC limits for class 1 to 9 to remain shut till Jan 31;...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)