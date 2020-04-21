Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls India 'heaven' for minorities and Muslims; Twitter says, 'Kuch jyada ho gaya'

On Tuesday, Minority Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said that India is heaven for minorities and Muslims and asserted that their social, religious and economic rights are secured in the country.

"India is heaven for minorities and Muslims. Their social, religious and economic rights are secured in India than any other country. If someone is saying this out of a prejudiced mindset then they must look at the ground reality of this country and accept it... Secularism and harmony is not political fashion but a passion," Naqvi said.

"We are doing our work. Modi ji talks about the interest and well being of 130 crore people of India. Those who can't see this, it is their problem. All sections of the country including minorities are happy. Those who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be friends of Indian Muslims," he said.

Meanwhile, most Twitter users did not agree with the Minister. "I think all the BJP folks needs classes on what is India and its pillars. India is a secular country!!! Minorities and Muslims are not in heaven, it is their right to be where the y are no one is doing any favor to them to enjoys rights," a Twitter user said.

Journalist Rana Ayyub wrote, "Says the token Muslim face of the Indian govt whose only job is to whitewash the government enabled hate and bigotry."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: