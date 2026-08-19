‘Mujhe Nahi Karni Shaadi’: Ferozpur Bride Calls Off Wedding After Seeing Groom, Claims She Was Sent Photo Of ‘Another Man’

A wedding in Punjab’s Firozpur district took an unexpected turn when the bride declined to marry the groom after seeing him at the wedding venue. The wedding party had travelled from Chhatargarh in Rajasthan, but the celebrations ended without the marriage taking place.

Bride claims she was shown another man’s photograph

According to the information available, the wedding rituals and pheras had not started when the bride objected to the marriage.

The bride reportedly told the family that the man she saw at the venue was not the person whose photograph had previously been shown to her. She alleged that she had been introduced to the picture of a different boy before the wedding and that another man had arrived as the groom.

The allegation led to confusion among the families and prevented the wedding from proceeding.

Groom’s family rejects allegation

The groom’s relatives presented a different version of events. They maintained that the marriage had been arranged with the knowledge and approval of both families.

They also said the families had stayed in contact through mobile phones before the wedding and that the groom’s photographs had been shared with the bride’s side during the marriage arrangements.

Mahendra Singh, the groom’s maternal grandfather, said the groom’s photographs had been supplied through the mediators involved in arranging the match as well as the bride’s mother.

Police investigate the dispute

The matter also reached the police after the groom’s family filed a complaint.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Guru Har Sahai, Tejinderpal Singh, said police had received the complaint two days earlier and had begun looking into the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

“Both sides presented their statements during the proceedings,” the DSP said.

Police officials heard the claims made by the bride’s and groom’s families as part of the inquiry.

Both families later resolve the matter

The dispute was eventually settled between the two sides, according to the DSP. The families resolved the matter among themselves, bringing the episode to an end without the wedding taking place.