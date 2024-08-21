 Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
As the scene unfolded on the television, the kid smiled and said the viral words on camera. Soon, the video panned to his mother, who was seated on a sofa. She too was seen performing the ''Chin Tapak Dum Dum' pose.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
A video of a kid and his mother watching the Chhota Bheem cartoon show on Pogo channel together and recreating the trending 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' pose is going viral on Instagram. It was shared by a digital content creator and tattoo artist based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Identified as Priyanka, she was seen spending some time with her child and laughing together on the viral pose in the video.

The video opened showing Priyanka's kid dressed in school uniform and watching the popular cartoon show on television. The episode shown on the TV was none other than the now-trending scene of a black magic performer saying a mantra. The screen showed the tantrik saying 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' to pass an evil eye of the lead character of kids show, Bheem.

Reacting to the scene, the kid performed the same pose alongside the screen. Seated next to the television, the kid was recreating the 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' moment. As the scene unfolded on the screen, he smiled and said the viral words on camera. Soon, the video panned to his mother, who was seated on a sofa. She too was seen performing the ''Chin Tapak Dum Dum' pose.

Video hits 10.5 million views

The video of the mother and son spending quality time together and playfully posing on the viral trend has gone viral and gathered millions of views on Instagram. Being uploaded earlier this August, the post has already attracted 10.5 million views on the internet platform.

