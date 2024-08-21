Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video

Chin Tapak Dum Dum | Viral Video

A video of a kid and his mother watching the Chhota Bheem cartoon show on Pogo channel together and recreating the trending 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' pose is going viral on Instagram. It was shared by a digital content creator and tattoo artist based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Identified as Priyanka, she was seen spending some time with her child and laughing together on the viral pose in the video.

The video opened showing Priyanka's kid dressed in school uniform and watching the popular cartoon show on television. The episode shown on the TV was none other than the now-trending scene of a black magic performer saying a mantra. The screen showed the tantrik saying 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' to pass an evil eye of the lead character of kids show, Bheem.

