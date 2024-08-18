Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral...

Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Video | Instagram

What's going viral on social media? Let us tell you that a recent video by Shobhit Nirwan, a popular online math teacher fondly called Shobit Bhaiyya, has taken the internet by storm for its association with a trending meme phrase. The video showed the young teacher replying to a student in a funny way. In a lighthearted way, he suggested how he would react to extremely silly questions asked by his students and said "Chin Tapak Dum Dum."

The video of the math teacher was captioned to read "My mind when students ask silly doubts."

Shobhit was seen looking at his phone screen and reading a student's query to the math problem he had solved on the board. "How did the value of x1 come as 5?" asked the student while it wasn't a derived value but just an association of the given data in a mathematical way. In the sum, the teacher had described A coordinates as x1 and y1 and assigned with provided data to solve it.

Replying to the doubt, which was believed to be lame or quite easy, he displayed a poker face to the student who asked the "silly question." That wasn't the only way of replying to it. He also addressed the question verbally after his displeasured face was recorded on camera. He could probably think of not else to reply but the meme phrase which is going viral these days, Chin Tapak Dam Dam. He created the iconic meme pose and uttered those words.

Netizens react

This video was posted on Instagram by the math teacher earlier this August. It has already gone viral and attracted 11 million views on the platform. Reacting to the funny clip, people termed him as "The coolest teacher." A couple of users also shared the meme GIF in the comments section and said, "We got Shobhit bhaiya saying 'chinn tapak Dam Dam' before gta6."